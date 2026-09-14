Etihad will add 15 new A330s from 2027 as it expands First and upgrades cabins
Dubai: UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways, on Monday, unveiled a new generation of cabins and a broader guest-experience strategy, including four-seat First cabins, fully lie-flat Business suites and upgraded Economy seats on its incoming Airbus A330 fleet.
The airline launched its Beyond Borders product and experience at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, where it is showcasing the new A330 cabin for the first time.
The airline said the new experience will eventually extend beyond aircraft cabins to lounges, dining, amenities, wellbeing and connectivity as part of a wider investment of $20 billion in new aircraft and customer experience.
This includes a $1 billion fleet retrofit programme, Etihad said. “Beyond Borders goes beyond the aircraft and the seat,” Neves said.
“It is about the entire journey – our cabins, lounges, food, wellbeing, connectivity and the way we look after our guests.”
Etihad's new A330 will enter service from September 2027, with 15 aircraft scheduled to join the fleet over five years.
The aircraft will operate on regional and medium-haul routes, particularly markets where the airline sees growing demand for premium travel, flexibility and capacity. The three-cabin A330 will have four First suites, 24 Business seats and 252 Economy seats.
At the front, each First suite will have a closing door, a 32-inch screen, wireless charging, dedicated storage and a personal powder station stocked with premium amenities. The suites are also designed to allow passengers to dine or socialise with a companion.
Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves said the airline was using the A330 to take the concept developed on its A321LR to a wider part of its network.
“Now we are taking the next step. At ATM, our new A330 brings Beyond Borders to life with an all-new cabin experience,” Neves said.
The Business cabin will feature 24 forward-facing, fully lie-flat seats, each with direct aisle access and a sliding door.
Passengers will also get a 17.3-inch screen, wireless and wired charging, a large table and dedicated personal storage.
Economy will have 252 seats, including a dedicated 32-seat Extra Legroom section offering four inches of additional pitch. The seats will feature Etihad's fixed-wing headrest, 13.3-inch 4K touchscreens and personal charging.
First Class is set to play a bigger role in Etihad's fleet strategy.
The airline said it plans to increase the number of First seats across its fleet over the next five years through both new aircraft and retrofit programmes.
The move comes after Etihad introduced First suites on its A321LR single-aisle aircraft — a product the airline says has seen passengers actively choose flights operated by the aircraft.
“The A321LR showed what is possible when we challenge the expected model of narrowbody flying,” Neves said.
“We brought First and fully lie-flat Business to a single-aisle aircraft and guests have responded strongly to the experience it offers, actively choosing to fly on the aircraft.”
The new A330 extends that approach to Etihad's regional and medium-haul widebody network.
Etihad's First Apartments and The Residence will remain the airline's flagship premium products on its A380, with a mock-up of The Residence on display at ATM.
The airline said further Beyond Borders products and experiences will be revealed over the coming months as it continues its fleet expansion and retrofit programme.