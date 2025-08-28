The inaugural Fly Cham flight landed at Sharjah Airport in the presence of Dr Ahmed Al Hmoudi, Director of the Customer Service Department at SAA, and Hamdi Khalaf, Commercial Director of Fly Cham, alongside senior officials and representatives from both organisations.

The addition of the Syrian carrier marks an important step in strengthening Sharjah Airport’s position as a growing hub for regional and international travel. It also reflects the airport’s vision to expand its route network and enhance connectivity with neighbouring countries, while giving passengers more travel options and convenience.

The airline will also run two weekly flights between Aleppo and Sharjah, departing at 4:30am and arriving at 5:30am.

Fly Cham will operate five weekly flights between Damascus and Sharjah, with arrivals scheduled for 2:00pm and departures at 3:00pm, using Airbus A320 aircraft.

Al Midfa added that the new routes respond to rising demand and provide travellers with greater flexibility, making it easier to maintain ties with family and loved ones. He stressed that SAA remains committed to delivering a safe, seamless, and efficient travel experience in line with international standards.

“We are pleased to welcome Fly Cham to the growing network of airlines operating through Sharjah Airport. Their presence highlights the strength of our infrastructure and the quality of services available to our airline partners,” he said.

“The new flights support our vision of offering safe, reliable, and competitively priced travel options that meet customer expectations and align with our long-term regional growth plans,” he said.

Boutros added that building strong partnerships is central to Fly Cham’s strategy, and that collaboration with SAA will help the airline meet growing demand while strengthening ties with the UAE.

“Our choice of Sharjah Airport reflects our confidence in its world-class facilities and services, which ensure passengers a smooth and exceptional travel experience,” he said.

