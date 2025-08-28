Fly Cham to run five weekly flights from Damascus and two from Aleppo to Sharjah
Sharjah: The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has announced the launch of Fly Cham flights to the emirate, with operations beginning on Thursday, August 28.
The addition of the Syrian carrier marks an important step in strengthening Sharjah Airport’s position as a growing hub for regional and international travel. It also reflects the airport’s vision to expand its route network and enhance connectivity with neighbouring countries, while giving passengers more travel options and convenience.
The inaugural Fly Cham flight landed at Sharjah Airport in the presence of Dr Ahmed Al Hmoudi, Director of the Customer Service Department at SAA, and Hamdi Khalaf, Commercial Director of Fly Cham, alongside senior officials and representatives from both organisations.
Fly Cham will operate five weekly flights between Damascus and Sharjah, with arrivals scheduled for 2:00pm and departures at 3:00pm, using Airbus A320 aircraft.
The airline will also run two weekly flights between Aleppo and Sharjah, departing at 4:30am and arriving at 5:30am.
These services will provide additional travel options for passengers flying between Syria and the UAE.
Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA, said the launch of Fly Cham flights represents a valuable addition to the airport’s ongoing expansion and efforts to strengthen regional connectivity.
“We are pleased to welcome Fly Cham to the growing network of airlines operating through Sharjah Airport. Their presence highlights the strength of our infrastructure and the quality of services available to our airline partners,” he said.
Al Midfa added that the new routes respond to rising demand and provide travellers with greater flexibility, making it easier to maintain ties with family and loved ones. He stressed that SAA remains committed to delivering a safe, seamless, and efficient travel experience in line with international standards.
Captain Moussa Boutros, CEO of Fly Cham, described the launch as a strategic step in the airline’s regional expansion.
“Our choice of Sharjah Airport reflects our confidence in its world-class facilities and services, which ensure passengers a smooth and exceptional travel experience,” he said.
Boutros added that building strong partnerships is central to Fly Cham’s strategy, and that collaboration with SAA will help the airline meet growing demand while strengthening ties with the UAE.
“The new flights support our vision of offering safe, reliable, and competitively priced travel options that meet customer expectations and align with our long-term regional growth plans,” he said.
Sharjah Airport continues to attract new international airlines by offering tailored services and adopting the latest technologies.
Guided by global best practices, SAA aims to reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading aviation, tourism, and economic hub in the region.
