Air Arabia offers flight tickets under Dh255 to Oman, India ahead of UAE long weekend

Passengers must book tickets between August 28 and September 5

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Air Arabia reported a net profit of Dh415 million for the second quarter of 2025.
Air Arabia

Sharjah: UAE low-cost carrier Air Arabia has announced a limited-time sale, offering one-way fares starting from Dh149, timed perfectly for a last-minute getaway during the upcoming short break.

The special fares, available for a limited booking window, allow travellers to secure low-cost tickets for flights between September 15 and November 30. This promotion is designed to offer budget-conscious travellers a chance to save significantly while exploring a range of destinations, including Muscat, Dammam, Riyadh, Kuwait, and Salalah in the GCC.

Special rates are also available for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Passengers must book their one-way tickets between August 28 and September 5, 2025, to take advantage of the discounted rates.

Air Arabia has urged travellers to book quickly as the fares are subject to availability.

Breakdown of the one-way economy fares

Abu Dhabi to Muscat: Dh149

Sharjah to Dammam: Dh199

Sharjah to Muscat: Dh199

Abu Dhabi to Salalah: Dh249

Abu Dhabi to Kochi: Dh255

RAK to Kozhikode: Dh255

Abu Dhabi to Chennai: Dh255

Abu Dhabi to Ahmedabad: Dh275

Abu Dhabi to Colombo: Dh275

Sharjah to Dhaka: Dh475

Who is travelling now?

With a long weekend on the horizon, some UAE residents, especially those who haven’t travelled during the summer, are planning quick getaways during the upcoming long weekend. Travel agencies are witnessing an increased interest in visa-free destinations that offer a blend of adventure, culture, and relaxation.

Even though travel demand is generally lower this time of year, due to schools reopening and residents recovering from post-travel blues, some individuals, especially those without children, are considering a quick getaway, according to travel agents.

According to Afi Ahmed, Chairman of Smart Travels, many residents are still recovering from the last long holiday and have other personal commitments. He said that while flight prices have dropped since the school holidays ended, many travellers are opting for domestic getaways or driving to nearby destinations.

“One of the hottest destinations at the moment is Salalah, Oman. This is the last weekend of the Khareef season, and that is pulling in a lot of demand,” Ahmed added.

