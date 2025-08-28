Air Arabia offers flight tickets under Dh255 to Oman, India ahead of UAE long weekend

Passengers must book tickets between August 28 and September 5
Sharjah: UAE low-cost carrier Air Arabia has announced a limited-time sale, offering one-way fares starting from Dh149, timed perfectly for a last-minute getaway during the upcoming short break.
The special fares, available for a limited booking window, allow travellers to secure low-cost tickets for flights between September 15 and November 30. This promotion is designed to offer budget-conscious travellers a chance to save significantly while exploring a range of destinations, including Muscat, Dammam, Riyadh, Kuwait, and Salalah in the GCC.
Special rates are also available for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Passengers must book their one-way tickets between August 28 and September 5, 2025, to take advantage of the discounted rates.
Air Arabia has urged travellers to book quickly as the fares are subject to availability.
Abu Dhabi to Muscat: Dh149
Sharjah to Dammam: Dh199
Sharjah to Muscat: Dh199
Abu Dhabi to Salalah: Dh249
Abu Dhabi to Kochi: Dh255
RAK to Kozhikode: Dh255
Abu Dhabi to Chennai: Dh255
Abu Dhabi to Ahmedabad: Dh275
Abu Dhabi to Colombo: Dh275
Sharjah to Dhaka: Dh475
With a long weekend on the horizon, some UAE residents, especially those who haven’t travelled during the summer, are planning quick getaways during the upcoming long weekend. Travel agencies are witnessing an increased interest in visa-free destinations that offer a blend of adventure, culture, and relaxation.
Even though travel demand is generally lower this time of year, due to schools reopening and residents recovering from post-travel blues, some individuals, especially those without children, are considering a quick getaway, according to travel agents.
According to Afi Ahmed, Chairman of Smart Travels, many residents are still recovering from the last long holiday and have other personal commitments. He said that while flight prices have dropped since the school holidays ended, many travellers are opting for domestic getaways or driving to nearby destinations.
“One of the hottest destinations at the moment is Salalah, Oman. This is the last weekend of the Khareef season, and that is pulling in a lot of demand,” Ahmed added.
