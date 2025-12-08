Sharjah Airport adds Caspian Airlines, opening routes to five Iranian cities

With these additions, travellers will gain greater access to some of Iran’s busiest cities, supporting both leisure and business demand. The expanded network also positions Sharjah as a convenient gateway for regional and international connections.

Starting December 8, 2025, Caspian Airlines will operate a total of 14 weekly flights to Sharjah. The schedule includes seven weekly flights from Tehran, three from Lamerd, two from Qeshm, and one each from Shiraz and Bandar Abbas.

Sharjah: Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has approved a new series of scheduled passenger flights by Iran’s Caspian Airlines, marking a major expansion in air connectivity between the UAE and Iran. The move is expected to boost travel, tourism and trade, while giving passengers more direct options between Sharjah and key Iranian destinations.

Al Midfa noted that the airport’s advanced infrastructure, seamless operations and focus on passenger comfort are key drivers of its growth. “We remain committed to enhancing the passenger experience and supporting our airline partners through innovative services and facilities that meet the highest international standards,” he said.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, welcomed Caspian Airlines as the latest international carrier to join the airport’s rapidly growing network. He said the airline’s entry reflects Sharjah Airport’s continued rise as a regional aviation hub.

Norali added that the services will help strengthen cultural, economic and tourism ties. “These routes will play an essential role in deepening friendly relations and cooperation between Iran and the UAE,” he said.

He described the expansion as “the beginning of a new chapter” in improving mobility for passengers travelling between the two countries.

“With more than 33 years of experience and a network covering over 11 global destinations, Caspian Airlines is proud to launch scheduled flights connecting Sharjah with Tehran, Qeshm, Lamerd and Bandar Abbas,” Norali said.

Caspian Airlines CEO Adel Norali said the new flights mark a significant milestone for the airline as it continues to broaden its international reach.

The launch of Caspian Airlines’ scheduled operations adds fresh momentum to Sharjah Airport’s growth strategy. The expanded network is expected to improve passenger mobility, support business and tourism, and enhance commercial and cultural exchange between the UAE and Iran.

