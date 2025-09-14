Flight 6E2111, carrying 151 passengers and six crew members, including Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, was preparing to depart Lucknow Airport around 11 a.m. when the incident occurred, according to media reports.

The city of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, narrowly avoided a major aviation mishap on Saturday, September 13, when an IndiGo flight to Delhi aborted takeoff after failing to lift off.

According to the airport officials, the aircraft gained speed during its takeoff roll but struggled to become airborne. As it neared the end of the runway, the captain applied emergency brakes, bringing the aircraft to a complete stop. The prompt decision is being credited with averting what could have been a serious accident.

Authorities praised the pilot’s swift action, noting that his presence of mind prevented a possible runway overrun. Aviation officials have begun an inquiry to determine the technical reasons behind the aborted takeoff.

Eyewitnesses said panic spread through the cabin as the plane came to a sudden halt. “It was terrifying for a moment. Everyone thought something bad was about to happen, but relief followed when we realised we were safe,” said one passenger.

