GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Royal Jordanian crew bus involved in New York road accident

Airline says it is monitoring the incident involving crew of flight RJ8261

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Royal Jordanian crew bus involved in New York road accident

Dubai: A transport bus carrying Royal Jordanian Airlines crew members was involved in a road accident in New York early on Tuesday, the airline said.

The bus was transporting crew members of Flight RJ8261 from John F. Kennedy International Airport to their accommodation when the accident took place on June 30, 2026.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Royal Jordanian said details of the accident were still emerging at the time of its statement.

The airline said it was closely monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant authorities.

No further details were immediately provided on the condition of the crew members or the circumstances of the road accident.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Relatives of Jordanian couple killed in Venezuela quake plead for urgent evacuation

Jordanian family seeks rescue after quake tragedy

1m read
Jordan intercepts 20 missiles launched from Iran

Jordan intercepts 20 missiles launched from Iran

1m read
A customer shows his newly purchased Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop watch outside of a Swatch store in Times Square in New York on May 16, 2026.

Swatch tells fans: don't rush stores for AP Royal Pop

2m read
Prabhas in the Fauzi poster

Prabhas's Fauzi shoot stalled after vehicle crash

2m read