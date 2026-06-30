Airline says it is monitoring the incident involving crew of flight RJ8261
Dubai: A transport bus carrying Royal Jordanian Airlines crew members was involved in a road accident in New York early on Tuesday, the airline said.
The bus was transporting crew members of Flight RJ8261 from John F. Kennedy International Airport to their accommodation when the accident took place on June 30, 2026.
Royal Jordanian said details of the accident were still emerging at the time of its statement.
The airline said it was closely monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant authorities.
No further details were immediately provided on the condition of the crew members or the circumstances of the road accident.