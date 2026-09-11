Airline to enhance connectivity across network, expansion of Starlink to 340 flights a day
Dubai: Qatar Airways announced Friday it will operate more than 186 weekly flights across more than 170 destinations this winter, as the airline expands connectivity across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East.
The Doha-based carrier expects to reach nearly 1,800 weekly flights across its network in December 2026, with several markets seeing increased frequencies and the resumption of services to Australia and Saudi Arabia.
The airline is also accelerating its rollout of Starlink. More than 150 widebody aircraft are now equipped with the service, supporting up to 340 Starlink-enabled flights a day.
Tourism-heavy African routes are seeing some of the season's biggest gains. Daily service to Zanzibar, Tanzania resumes October 25, while flights to the Seychelles grow from four to seven times a week starting March 1, 2027. Johannesburg will see a jump from 14 to 18 weekly flights beginning December 2.
The airline reported the biggest frequency gains in Asia Pacific: Phuket nearly doubled to 21 weekly flights, the Maldives rose from 12 to 21, and Ho Chi Minh City adds a direct four-times-weekly link to Doha.
In Australia, Canberra service resumes from December 9 via Melbourne, which doubles to 14 weekly flights, while partnership with Virgin Australia will expand from Sydney, Brisbane and Perth the same month.
The resumption will reconnect Australia's capital to Qatar Airways' global network and provides additional connectivity to Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East
In Europe, London Heathrow grows from 49 to 56 weekly flights, and Frankfurt adds capacity in December. Montréal leads growth in North America with a 40 percent seat increase.
In Germany, services to Frankfurt (FRA) will increase from 18 to 21 weekly flights from December 7, enhancing capacity by seven per cent.
Qatar Airways is advancing its services across the Middle East, with flights per day advancing by 10 per cent during the winter season, and four route resumptions announced in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Beginning with Qassim (ELQ) on October 25, Qatar Airways will also resume services to Taif (TIF) on October 31, Yanbu (YNB) on January 2, 2027, and Tabuk (TUU) on January 3, 2027, boosting access across the Kingdom.