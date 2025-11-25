GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan gets new airline targeting underserved cities first

South Air to focus on regional connectivity with affordable air travel for all

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Dubai: Pakistan’s aviation sector expanded on Monday with the official launch of South Air, a new domestic airline positioned to improve regional connectivity and make air travel more accessible across the country.

At the inaugural ceremony in Multan, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani hailed the launch as a historic step, saying the carrier would help bridge long-standing gaps between major cities and underserved regions in South Punjab, interior Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

First flight

Gilani said stronger air links would spur local development, improve access to essential services, and strengthen national cohesion. South Air’s first commercial flight will operate from Karachi to Multan, with plans to expand its network as the airline grows.

Highlighting his deep personal connection to Multan, Gilani said the new airline would boost confidence in the region’s cultural and economic potential. He urged the airline’s leadership to keep fares affordable so that Pakistanis from all income levels who often struggle with high air travel costs, can benefit.

Executives from South Air, parliamentarians, business leaders, and civil society members attended the ceremony. Officials expressed optimism that the airline would stimulate economic activity, ease mobility challenges, and create new opportunities for smaller cities, APP reported.

Gilani also shared that Senator Sana Jamali suggested inviting members of both houses to visit South Air’s facilities, encouraging more stakeholders to witness the development first-hand. He expressed hope that each South Air flight would symbolise service, safety, and progress as the airline charts its growth path.

South Air

South Air describes itself as a next-generation domestic carrier with a mission to make air travel accessible, efficient, and affordable for communities that large airlines often overlook. Its focus is on connecting smaller towns and remote regions to Pakistan’s major economic hubs.

The airline says it aims to serve students, families, entrepreneurs, and workers who lack convenient travel options. Backed by a team of aviation professionals and modern digital platforms, South Air says it is “not just launching flights — but launching possibilities” for people across the country.

A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Aviation

