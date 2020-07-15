Dubai: Emirates will deploy its A380 on its daily Amsterdam service, and add a second daily A380 service to London Heathrow starting from 1 August.
This announcement follows the Emirates A380’s return to the skies today with EK001 to London Heathrow taking off from Dubai International airport at 0745hrs, and EK073 at 0820hrs, carrying commercial passengers onboard this flagship aircraft for the first time since March.
The airline said Emirates flight EK073 will receive a special welcome on arrival at Paris Charles De Gaulle, as it becomes the first and only scheduled A380 flight to operate at this major European airport since the pandemic began.
Throughout the day, Emirates will also mark the restart of scheduled passenger services to seven more cities - Athens, Barcelona, Geneva, Glasgow, Larnaca, Munich, and Rome – offering its customers more travel options.
Over the next two days, the airline will resume flights to Malé (16 July), Washington DC (16 July), and Brussels (17 July), Emirtes said in a statement.
Emirates currently serves over 50 destinations in its network, facilitating travel between the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific through a convenient connection in Dubai for customers across the world.
Dubai is open
Customers from Emirates’ network can now to travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for business and leisure visitors with new air travel protocols that safeguard the health and safety of visitors and communities.