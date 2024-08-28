Dubai: The total number of passengers traveling through Oman’s airports — Muscat, Salalah, Sohar, and Duqm — reached 8,478,548 at the end of July.

This marks a 9.2 per cent increase from the 7,757,629 passengers recorded during the same period in 2023. The number of flights grew by 5.7 per cent, reaching 63,219 compared to 59,778 last year.

At Muscat International Airport, passenger numbers rose to 7,571,148, reflecting an 8.9 per cent increase from 6,949,202 passengers in July 2023.

Flight activity at Muscat increased by 5.8 per cent, totalling 56,498 flights, up from 53,386 the previous year.

In July, Omani citizens led the passenger count at Muscat International Airport with 115,800 departures and 100,800 arrivals. Indian passengers followed with 82,900 departures and 99,900 arrivals, while Pakistani passengers recorded 19,300 departures and 27,500 arrivals.

Salalah Airport experienced a 10.3 per cent rise in passenger traffic, reaching 827,486 by the end of July 2024, up from 750,251 during the same period last year. The number of flights at Salalah Airport increased by 3.6 per cent, totalling 5,975.