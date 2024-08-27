Dubai: Kuwait's communications and information technology regulatory authority (CITRA) announced the introduction of new frequencies in preparation for the rollout of the 5G Advanced network.

Kuwait will gradually phase out 3G services by June 2025, reallocating resources to enhance and expand 4G and 5G services.

5G-A technology will strengthen the country’s position as a leader in adopting cutting-edge technologies.

This will improve digital services and user experiences, expanding the capacity of mobile networks and accommodating more 5G subscribers with high quality service.

This upgrade will also support modern applications such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, 3D video, and cloud services, according to Abdullah Al Ajmi, acting chairman of CITRA.