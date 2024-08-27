Dubai: Saudi Aramco launches Olfa Animal Care Company, a non-profit venture dedicated to caring for stray animals, offering veterinary services, and managing their population.

The organisation aims to promote compassion towards animals throughout Saudi Arabia, aligning with its civilised conduct.

Its mission includes raising awareness and supporting community efforts in animal welfare.

The initiative will work on enhancing current solutions, educate the community on animal welfare, and encourage responsible pet ownership. Additionally, it will provide a platform for volunteers interested in supporting animal care.

Olfa has already partnered with the eastern province municipality to address various aspects of animal care.

This collaboration will focus on stabilising animal reproduction, improving the reporting and management of stray animals, and setting up care and rehabilitation centres.

In its first phase, the initiative will launch mobile veterinary clinics in the eastern province to offer essential services such as check-ups, vaccinations, and sterilisations.