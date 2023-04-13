Dubai: Air Canada on Thursday announced the strategic expansion of its international network with the addition of new, non-stop flights from its hub at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to Dubai.

The new route which is seen as a big relief for visitors and expats living in the UAE, will operate four times weekly beginning Octotber 28, 2023 on-board Air Canada’s flagship Dreamliner fleet. The carrier’s new Vancouver-Dubai flights will complement Air Canada’s daily service between Toronto and Dubai, broadening its presence in fast-growing international markets.

Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai told Gulf News: “I am thrilled to see direct flights connecting Dubai to Vancouver for the first time. Vancouver is the gateway to Canada’s Pacific Coast, a region that offers a wealth of tourism attractions and features world class education institutions. This new link will elevate the Canada-UAE relationship and enable more trade and investment between our two countries.”

Expanded agreement

Development comes after Canada recently concluded an expanded air transport agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is Canada’s largest air transport market in the Middle East. The expanded agreement allows 21 flights per week for each country. This will permit 50 per cent more flights than the maximum number previously possible, facilitate new routes, and give airlines greater flexibility to accommodate changes in market demand.

Emirates and Etihad daily flights

Following the breakthrough expanded air transport agreement, Emirates last week also announced to step up its frequency with two additional flights per week between Dubai and Toronto. From 20 April, daily flights will operate on the busy route to serve huge demand for passenger services.

Similarly, Etihad Airways has also announced it will increase flights to Toronto. From May 30, Etihad Airways will introduce an additional weekly flight between Abu Dhabi and Toronto, on top of its current six-per-week flight schedule, to offer travellers a daily connection.

Iconic destinations

Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management, at Air Canada, said: “We are extremely pleased to add the only non-stop service linking Vancouver and Dubai, two iconic and vibrant global destinations. Dubai is one of the top destinations worldwide renowned for its extraordinary landmarks, rich culture and entertainment. Vancouver is a top cosmopolitan destination, and this new route offers additional ease to global visitors looking to experience BC’s spectacular natural beauty, range of outdoor activities and exciting adventures. In cooperation with our code-share and frequent flyer partner Emirates, our Vancouver-Dubai flights will connect to a multitude of destinations across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and East Africa in Dubai, providing customers with choice and convenience while travelling for business or visiting friends and family.”

“Adding this new transportation link from Dubai will allow visitors to more easily and efficiently experience all B.C. has to offer,” said Rob Fleming, British Columbia Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “From the vibrancy of our globally recognised cities to the splendour of Super Natural British Columbia, Air Canada’s new service brings added global connections, that will directly benefit people throughout our province,” he added.

New opportunities

Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO at Vancouver Airport Authority, said: “We are delighted Air Canada is introducing new service to Dubai from YVR. Direct service to Dubai, with convenient onward connection to Southern India and other key destinations across the Middle East, will provide new opportunities for travel, education and access to global markets that will help meet the needs of our community and economy that supports it. I’d like to thank Air Canada for its ongoing commitment to YVR and support with connecting B.C. to the world.”

Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, added: “Direct air travel is the lifeline of modern business, allowing entrepreneurs to connect with clients, partners, and opportunities across the globe with speed and efficiency. Connecting Vancouver directly with more destinations brings us closer, drives innovation, and encourages growth in our interconnected world. As such, the investment by Air Canada in this new route will certainly contribute positively to our region.”

Vital economic link

“With this new route, British Columbia will be connected to a significant market that can only benefit the province’s visitor economy considering the UAE ranks fifth in the world in terms of outbound expenditures on travel and tourism according to the UNWTO. We congratulate Air Canada in the confidence they are showing our province,” said Walt Judas, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia.

The Vancouver and Dubai flights will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class.