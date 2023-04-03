Dubai: Dubai Airshow is set to return in November, it was announced on Monday.
To be held from November 13 to 17 at Dubai World Central, the airshow will focus on showcasing sustainability initiatives, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to a cleaner environment as the country prepares to host the COP28 summit.
The 2021 edition, which saw deals over $74 billion, welcomed more than 104,000 attendees and witnessed a 50 per cent increase in trade visitors.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “Dubai remains the epicentre of confidence, innovation and growth of the global aviation sector, representing our position as a leading international aviation and aerospace hub. During The Year of Sustainability in the UAE, Dubai Airshow 2023 will bring together leading stakeholders from the aerospace and defence sectors to create pathways for sustainable industry practices, as we collectively work to create greater connectivity and efficiency.”
The airshow will see industry trailblazers and innovators gather to identify future trends and further opportunities to continue these efforts. Other key themes include space technologies, localisation through the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and the role of start-ups and their invaluable contribution in implementing sustainability goals.
Co-located with the airshow, VISTA, a dedicated hub for global aerospace startups, will be returning after a successful launch in 2021, to bring in new challenges, more investors, increased mentorship opportunities and the emerging sectors that are transforming the future of the industry. Other new and expanded features at Dubai Airshow 2023 include an enhanced conference agenda that will span across key topics such as future of flight, passenger experience and the inaugural Air Worthiness and Safety Conference, an invite-only conference hosted by the UAE Ministry of Defence.
The airshow will also include a dedicated Space experience zone, a space delegation programme, together with an enhanced two-day content programme. This will host its biggest Space pavilion to date, where leading organisations will showcase the latest space technologies and solutions, highlighting their role in driving innovation and sustainability across the space sector.