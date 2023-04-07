Dubai: Following the air transport agreement between the UAE and Canada, Emirates is stepping up its frequency with two additional flights per week between Dubai and Toronto. From April 20, daily flights will operate on the busy route to serve huge demand for passenger services.
“We have been serving customers between Toronto and Dubai since 2007, and although the double-decker A380 aircraft has been operating the route since 2009, demand arising from leisure and corporate travellers, diaspora and students has consistently outstripped the allocated capacity,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer. “This enhanced agreement represents a turning point for us in our strategy to serve our customers better, by offering more choice and flexibility, and meet pent up demand across our growing network.”
The expansion of air services is also an affirmation of the growing importance of the UAE to Canada’s global connectivity, which we can support through our global network of more than 130 destinations
Emirates operates the flagship A380 aircraft on the Dubai-Toronto route, allowing 491 passengers across Economy Class, Business Class and First Class on each flight. With the two additional flights per week, Emirates will offer close to 2,000 additional seats to serve the busy route, representing a 40 per cent increase in capacity between its hub city of Dubai and the Canadian point.
Last year, Emirates activated a codeshare partnership with Air Canada. Top connections for Emirates customers beyond Toronto include Ottawa, Winnipeg, Halifax, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton. Air Canada’s customers can travel to destinations across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, in Emirates’ expansive network of over 130 destinations via its hub in Dubai.
