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Jersey Airport drone chaos: Flights disrupted, passengers stranded for a second night

Illegal drones disrupt travel plans, leaving passengers stranded in Jersey

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Drone activity forces flight diversions at Jersey Airport for second night
Drone activity forces flight diversions at Jersey Airport for second night
AP file

Jersey Airport faced a second consecutive evening of flight disruption on Saturday after unauthorised drones were reported near the airfield, forcing four incoming flights to change their landing plans.

The activity affected inbound services, with passengers facing cancellations, diversions and delays. Airlines are arranging alternative travel for affected passengers.

In a statement, Jersey Airport said: “Due to the illegal and persistent drone activity around the airport on Saturday evening, regrettably four flights were not able to land as scheduled. Airlines are now making alternative travel arrangements directly with passengers to get them to Jersey as quickly as possible.”

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Two or three drones reported near airport

Inspector Rob McCallum said police believed “two or three” drones had entered restricted airspace. The activity was not thought to be linked to terrorism, the BBC reported.

The disruption followed further drone sightings on Friday evening, when a coordinated response involving several agencies was launched. Police said the first sighting was reported at around 8.20pm, with activity continuing until approximately 10.30pm.

Three incoming flights from Gatwick, Heathrow and Southampton were diverted after Friday's sightings. One aircraft was later cleared to land safely in Jersey at around 11.45pm.

On Saturday, a British Airways flight, BA1356, travelling from Heathrow was forced to return to London, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, as reported by Metro.

Passengers and rugby club affected

The disruption left passengers frustrated, with some unable to reach the island for a second night.

Pacific Basirwe, who was waiting for his wife and young son to arrive from London Heathrow, said the repeated incidents were frustrating and called for those responsible to be prosecuted, the BBC reported.

Jersey RFC was also affected after its team's flight home from Southampton was cancelled. The club said the aircraft had taxied before returning to the stand, where it remained for several hours before the cancellation was confirmed at around 9.30pm GMT.

With limited rebooking options during the half-term period, the team had to arrange travel from Southampton on Monday morning.

The club said the disruption would cost it thousands of pounds, including unexpected hotel expenses.

Jersey government condemns drone activity

Jersey Chief Minister Senator Lyndon Farnham described operating a drone near an airport as “not a prank or a harmless hobby”.

He said the government and operational partners were treating the incidents with the utmost seriousness, adding that police investigations were ongoing.

Authorities are also working with UK agencies to explore additional operational support, improved detection capabilities and counter-drone technology.

Farnham said the airport remained safe and that agencies were working together to strengthen its ability to prevent further disruption.

Police investigation ongoing

States of Jersey Police are investigating the incidents and have appealed for anyone with information about those responsible to come forward.

The airport said the safety of passengers, crew and the public remained its priority.

Passengers due to travel to or from Jersey are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information before setting off for the airport.

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