NATO jets shoot down drone over eastern Latvian airspace: Defence ministry

Latvian defence says NATO response shows readiness to protect Baltic skies
Latvia's defence ministry on Friday confirmed NATO jets shot down a drone over eastern Latvian airspace, following an announcement from its military.
NATO "fighter jets have successfully shot down a foreign unmanned aerial vehicle that had entered Latvia as a result of Russian electromagnetic warfare," the ministry wrote on X.
An orange airspace alert was issued shortly before 4am local time in the municipalities of Augsdaugava, Preili, Rezekne, Balvi and Aluksne. Residents received mobile phone warnings urging them to take precautions and seek shelter. The alert was lifted about an hour later after the drone was shot down.
Latvia’s armed forces initially did not identify the drone’s origin, describing it as a foreign unmanned aerial vehicle that entered Latvian airspace as a result of Russian electronic warfare. This suggested it could have been a Ukrainian drone.
Iveta Berziņa, a spokeswoman for the Latvian armed forces’ Joint Headquarters, told Latvian Radio that she could not say how close the drone was to populated areas when it was intercepted.
The incident also prompted Finland to temporarily restrict air and maritime traffic in the eastern Gulf of Finland, according to information provided by Latvian authorities.