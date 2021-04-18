Dubai: flydubai has added two seasonal summer routes for passengers from Dubar.The carrier will operate flights to Milas-Bodrum Airport (BJV) and Trabzon Airport (TZX).
Flights to Bodrum will operate twice a week from June 4 until September 1. Trabzon, a popular city on the Black Sea coast of northeastern Turkey, will be served with three weekly flights from May 13 until September 1.
“We recognise that since the pandemic it has not been possible for our customers to travel as much as they would have liked - adding Bodrum and Trabzon to our seasonal schedule will provide passengers with more options to travel this summer,” said Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai.
“We have steadily grown our network to more than 75 destinations and we will continue to launch flights to more destinations in the region as restrictions ease,” he added.
During the summer, the number of destinations on flydubai’s network will reach 78 points. This includes seven destinations in Russia as well as flights to popular destinations including Baku, Bucharest, Colombo, Maldives, Minsk, Tbilisi, Tel Aviv, Tirana and Zanzibar.