Dubai: Dubai-based budget carrier, flydubai, on Wednesday said it would operate flights to Minsk, Belarus, starting from February 20, 2021.
This will make flydubai the first Dubai-based carrier to offer direct flights on the route.
With the addition of Minsk, flydubai will have more than 70 destinations on its network. The airline has been steadily increasing its operations and has recently announced the start of flights to a number of destinations including Colombo, Doha, Istanbul and the Maldives as well as new routes such as Grozny, Malta, Salzburg and Tel Aviv.
“Minsk is a new destination to join our network and highlights our commitment to open previously underserved markets,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai.
“We now operate flights to 72 destinations, more than 40 of which did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai,” he added.
Return Business Class fares start from Dubai to Minsk are Dh5,500 and Economy Class fares are Dh1,800.
Return Business Class fares start from Minsk to Dubai are $1,500 (Dh5,509) and Economy Class fares are $390 (Dh1,432).