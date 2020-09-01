Dubai: Dubai's budget carrier flydubai is offering passengers free global cover on COVID-19 for those booking between September 1 and November 30.
This covers passengers’ health expenses and quarantine costs if diagnosed with the infection during their trip, and is valid for 31 days from the time they take their first flight on their itinerary. The service enables passengers to benefit by up to 150,000 euros for their medical expenses and quarantine costs of up to 100 euros a day for 14 days.
“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority," said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai. "The COVID-19 cover we are offering will encourage more people to travel with ease of mind knowing that they will be looked after at every step of their journey,”
The service is valid for all bookings done through flydubai.com, the flydubai mobile app, the flydubai Customer Centre or Travel Shops, the Holidays by flydubai portal, travel agents or any of flydubai’s travel partners.