Berlin: The Berlin zoo's popular twin panda cubs have celebrated their first birthday with a special frozen cake and a portion of snow from the penguin house.
Image Credit: AFP
Pit and Paule _ Chinese names Meng Xiang und Meng Yuan _ were the first pandas to be born in Germany and have become a star attraction at the capital's zoo since they made their public debut in January.
Image Credit: Reuters
They are on loan from China, as are their parents.
Image Credit: AFP
The cubs, who weighed less than 200 grams (7 ounces) at birth, now each weigh in at about 28 kilos (62 pounds).
Image Credit: AFP
Zookeepers on Monday brought the duo a frozen cake in the shape of the figure 1, made out of beetroot juice, apples, sweet potatoes and bamboo.
Image Credit: AFP
The creation was garnished with a portion of snow.
Image Credit: AFP
Panda cubs Pit and Paule inspect an ice cake they got for their first birthday in their enclosure at the Zoologischer Garten zoo in Berlin on August 31, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
The panda twins Pit and Paule receive a birthday ice cake in their enclosure at the Berlin Zoo, in Berlin, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters