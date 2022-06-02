Dubai: Dubai-based airline flydubai is offering special fares to 10 unique destinations for the upcoming summer travel period.
The summer offer includes special fares to destinations such as Bodrum, Mykonos, Santorini, Tivat, Izmir, Pisa, Catania, Dubrovnik, Batumi and Tivat, and is valid for bookings made by June 17 for travel until September 16, 2022.
Whether visitors are looking for a relaxing beach getaway, an exciting city break or a culturally rich trip, there’s an offer for everyone.
Economy class return fares to Catania start from Dh2,690 and business class return fares start from Dh11,660.
For those travelling to Pisa, economy class return fares start from Dh2,505 while business class return fares start from Dh11,000.
For those who prefer to spend their holidays island-hopping, Mykonos and Santorini are a must-see. Economy class return fares to Mykonos start from Dh2,860 while business class return fares start from Dh14,545. For Santorini, economy return fares start from Dh2,835 while business class return fares are available from Dh11,910.
Beach lovers will delight in Croatia’s pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters with a trip to Dubrovnik. Economy class return fares start from Dh2,420 and business class return fares start from Dh11,450.
Other popular seaside resorts on flydubai’s network are Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro. Stunning scenery along the Black Sea and lush green parks make an ideal setting for a summer getaway in Batumi. While Tivat’s iconic marina, Porto Montenegro, features plenty of restaurants, shopping opportunities, water sports and other leisure activities. Economy class return fares to Batumi start from Dh1,735 and business class return fares start from Dh7,800. Economy class return fares to Tivat start from Dh2,585, while business class return fares start from Dh11,425.
In Turkey, Bodrum and Izmir offer the best views of the Aegean coast and rich Mediterranean flavours, and starting fares are from Dh1,845 and Dh1,945, respectively. For families looking for adventures in the beautiful countryside, Trabzon will not disappoint. Fares start from Dh1,990.