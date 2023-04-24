Dubai: A flydubai flight that was en route to Dubai from Kathmandu, Nepal, will make a safe return to Dubai International Airport (DXB) after the aircraft experienced a bird strike during takeoff from Kathmandu, officials said.
“flydubai flight FZ 576 from Kathmandu Airport (KTM) to Dubai International (DXB) experienced a bird strike during takeoff from Kathmandu,” the airline said in a statement to Gulf News.
“After following standard procedure, the flight will continue as normal to Dubai and is scheduled to land in DXB at 12.14 am local time,” an airline spokesperson explained.
The Emirate’s Media Office also shared updates about the flight responding to media reports. It cited Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority and said, “Fly Dubai flight number 576, (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan.”
The Boeing 737-800 aircraft departed from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport at 9.19 pm (local time) though the scheduled departure time was 7.55 pm, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24. It was expected to arrive in Dubai at 11.05 pm, UAE time.
Bird strikes are considered a major threat to flight safety. It has resulted in damage to aircraft as well as human casualties.