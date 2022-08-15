Dubai: flydubai on Monday said some of its flights have been cancelled or delayed due to bad weather, while Emirates said there may be some disruptions on flights scheduled for today (August 15).

“Due to the adverse weather in Dubai some of our flights are delayed or have been cancelled. So, before you set off for the airport, please check the status of your flight,” said the airline in a Facebook post.

If a flight has been cancelled, passengers can contact their travel agent or visit the 'manage booking' section on flydubai’s website to rebook on another flight or to arrange a refund. “We want you to know that our teams are working hard to get you to where you want to be.”

An Emirates airline spokesperson said: “Sandstorms and heavy dust in Dubai may cause disruption to some Emirates flights arriving and departing at Dubai International on 15 August. Emirates urges customers to check their flight status on for the latest information regarding their flights, and to ensure their contact details are updated on emirates.com via the “manage my booking” tab to receive notifications.

"Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost importance and will not be compromised.”

Further delays

Air India, which reported some late departures on Sunday, said there could be further delays today. Heavy rain hit parts of the UAE on Sunday evening. Dusty weather was reported in Dubai and other parts of the country today, reducing horizontal visibility on many UAE roads.

Dubai International (DXB) – UAE’s largest airport in terms of passenger numbers – has seen 27 flight cancellations in the last 24 hours, according to Flightaware. Sharjah Airport has seen 5 cancellations since yesterday. On Sunday, some flights bound for DXB were diverted to other airports.

“Dubai Airports can confirm that normal operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been disrupted due to poor weather conditions this afternoon resulting in the diversion of 10 inbound flights to Dubai World Central (DWC) and other neighbouring airports,” said Dubai Airports in a statement.