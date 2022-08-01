Dubai: It's raining in parts of the UAE. Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported, on Monday afternoon, in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah. Parts of Dubai's Hatta and the Al Dhafrah region in Abu Dhabi also received rainfall.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather alert indicating cloudy weather and chance of more rainfall in the eastern and southern parts of the country. Thunderstorms and lightning is also expected in these areas at times.

The NCM has warned residents and motorists to be cautious on roads in these areas. Residents have also been advised to avoid visiting wadis or valleys and flood-prone areas.

The NCM said: “Be aware, be on the lookout if you go for outdoor activities. Be on the alert, hazardous weather events are expected. Comply with advice issued by the authorities.”

The Ministry of Interior also called on the public to exercise caution and abide by safety alerts after rains lashed parts of the UAE on Monday.

Recently, the emirates of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah saw flood damage in many areas caused by unusually heavy rain.

On Monday, the ministry advised drivers to maintain caution on the road. It urged residents to comply with safety instructions as rains, winds, thunder and lightning are expected, especially in the eastern and western regions of the country.

According to the NCM: "The current weather pattern is a result of the vibrational movement of the ITCZ (Intertropical Convergence Zone) that is moving towards the North of the Arabian peninsula then back to the South."

"Surface and upper-level troughs are advancing from the South to the North, and moist air masses are blowing from the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea towards the country. Combined with the increase in temperatures during daytime, it will result in local rainy convective clouds formation over different areas of the country, especially eastwards and southwards, extending over the Al Dhafra area as well. The clouds will be associated with thunder and lightning at times.

"Then the troughs will retreat to the south again, which leads to the weakening of the atmospheric phenomena over the area and the country." Which means that the rain will reduce and it will become sunnier.

Expected weather from Monday to Tuesday

Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with rainy convective clouds formation with different intensities over scattered areas especially over eastern, southern and western areas starting in the afternoon until the beginning of the night at times.

Wind

Moderate southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly winds, fresh to strong winds at times, causing blowing dust and sandstorms, leading to poor horizontal visibility.

Sea