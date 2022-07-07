Dubai: Etihad Guest, the Abu Dhabi-based airline’s loyalty programme, has partnered with Mashreq to launch a points transfer scheme. Members can convert Mashreq Salaam Points into Etihad Guest Miles with a conversion ratio of 22 Salaam Points for each Guest Mile.
Etihad Guest members can visit the Mashreq Mobile app to convert Salaam points into Etihad Guest Miles. Members who transfer Salaam Points to Etihad Guest before July 20 can enjoy 20 per cent extra Bonus Miles as an introductory offer. “The collaboration is designed to both encourage new customers and allow existing loyalty members to reap more benefits from partnering with two strong local brands,” said Kim Hardaker, Vice-President for Loyalty & Partnerships, Etihad Airways. “Members benefit by accelerating towards their next reward, whether they choose to redeem on flights with Etihad Airways and our 20 partner airlines, upgrades and so much more.”
Etihad’s loyalty programme has relaxed its mileage expiration policy. Mashreq card holders can now benefit from miles that will only expire after 18 months of inactivity, and can be kept active by buying, earning, redeeming, or transferring miles. “As the travel industry continues to chart a positive course of recovery, we are delighted to introduce instant redemption of Salaam Points for the award-winning Etihad Guest Miles loyalty program,” said Kartik Taneja, Head of Payments at Mashreq.