GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation
UPDATE

Etihad, Emirates update UAE travellers as cyberattack hits major European airports

Check-in and boarding disruptions hit flights at Brussels, Berlin, and Heathrow airports

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Passengers advised to arrive early amid cyber-related delays
Passengers advised to arrive early amid cyber-related delays
Supplied

Major European airports, including Brussels, Berlin, and London Heathrow, faced cyber-related disruptions on Saturday, affecting automated check-in and baggage drop systems and leading to flight delays and cancellations.

Etihad faces delays, assists travellers

Etihad Airways reported longer-than-usual check-in times at affected airports following the cyberattack.

“To help minimise delays to Etihad services, our staff are assisting guests with their check-in. Technicians are actively working to restore systems to normal operation as quickly as possible. We apologise for the delay due to circumstances beyond our control,” the airline said in a statement to Gulf News.

Heathrow check-in affected

At London Heathrow, Etihad confirmed that check-in systems were affected and urged passengers to arrive early. “Our staff are assisting guests with their check-in, and technicians are working to restore normal operations. We apologise for any delays caused by this technical issue,” the airline added.

Emirates operations unaffected

Meanwhile, Emirates Airline confirmed its operations were not significantly impacted by the cyberattack. Passengers were advised to check in online where possible and allow extra time for manual processing. 

Brussels Airport hit hardest

Brussels Airport reported that the attack, which occurred Friday night, targeted a service provider affecting multiple European airports, forcing staff to rely on manual check-in and boarding. At least 10 flights were cancelled and 17 delayed by over an hour. Eurocontrol asked airlines to cancel half of Brussels’ flights between 4:00 am GMT Saturday and 2:00 am GMT Sunday.

Heathrow also reported delays due to a technical issue, while Berlin Airport warned of longer waiting times at check-in.

Airport service provider Collins Aerospace confirmed the issue, noting that electronic check-in and baggage drop systems were affected but that manual operations could mitigate the impact.

Rising cyber threats disrupt global aviation

Airports worldwide, from Japan to Germany, have increasingly faced disruptions due to cyberattacks and technical outages, as air travel becomes more reliant on interconnected systems. According to a June report by Thales, cyberattacks on the aviation sector surged 600% from 2024 to 2025.

The report warned that every part of the aviation chain—from airlines and airports to navigation systems and suppliers—is vulnerable, making the sector a prime target for cyberattacks. Notable incidents include:

  • Qantas (July 2024): Hackers accessed data on six million customers.

  • Japan Airlines (December 2024): Targeted by cyber intrusions.

  • Global IT crash (July 2024): Widespread airport disruptions, some halting flights and others relying on manual check-ins, causing long queues and delays.

 With inputs from AFP, Bloomberg

Related Topics:
UAE TravelEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysEurope travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

London's Heathrow Airport - the busiest in Europe - said its check-in and boarding systems, also provided by Collins Aerospace, were hit by a "technical issue" that "may cause delays for departing passengers".

Air India warns passengers as cyberattack hits Heathrow

2h ago1m read
The patients treated at Terminal 4 were not seriously injured and that officers found no trace of any dangerous material.

Heathrow Airport terminal reopens after evacuation

1m read
Major General Harb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, was received by Major General Marwan Jalfar, Acting Assistant Commandant for Ports Affairs, Brigadier Expert Hamid Mohammed Al Hashemi, Director of the General Department of Airport Security, Deputy Director Brigadier Hamad Ahmed Bin Dilan, and other senior officers.

DXB to boost safety with smart security systems

1m read
From 1 July, Emirates' premium customers can once again enjoy the airline's signature Chauffeur Drive service (CDS) and airport lounge at its Dubai hub with the restart of these services following a full health and safety review. Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

Dubai airports tighten security with new system

2m read