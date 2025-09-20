Check-in and boarding disruptions hit flights at Brussels, Berlin, and Heathrow airports
Major European airports, including Brussels, Berlin, and London Heathrow, faced cyber-related disruptions on Saturday, affecting automated check-in and baggage drop systems and leading to flight delays and cancellations.
Etihad Airways reported longer-than-usual check-in times at affected airports following the cyberattack.
“To help minimise delays to Etihad services, our staff are assisting guests with their check-in. Technicians are actively working to restore systems to normal operation as quickly as possible. We apologise for the delay due to circumstances beyond our control,” the airline said in a statement to Gulf News.
At London Heathrow, Etihad confirmed that check-in systems were affected and urged passengers to arrive early. “Our staff are assisting guests with their check-in, and technicians are working to restore normal operations. We apologise for any delays caused by this technical issue,” the airline added.
Meanwhile, Emirates Airline confirmed its operations were not significantly impacted by the cyberattack. Passengers were advised to check in online where possible and allow extra time for manual processing.
Brussels Airport reported that the attack, which occurred Friday night, targeted a service provider affecting multiple European airports, forcing staff to rely on manual check-in and boarding. At least 10 flights were cancelled and 17 delayed by over an hour. Eurocontrol asked airlines to cancel half of Brussels’ flights between 4:00 am GMT Saturday and 2:00 am GMT Sunday.
Heathrow also reported delays due to a technical issue, while Berlin Airport warned of longer waiting times at check-in.
Airport service provider Collins Aerospace confirmed the issue, noting that electronic check-in and baggage drop systems were affected but that manual operations could mitigate the impact.
Airports worldwide, from Japan to Germany, have increasingly faced disruptions due to cyberattacks and technical outages, as air travel becomes more reliant on interconnected systems. According to a June report by Thales, cyberattacks on the aviation sector surged 600% from 2024 to 2025.
The report warned that every part of the aviation chain—from airlines and airports to navigation systems and suppliers—is vulnerable, making the sector a prime target for cyberattacks. Notable incidents include:
Qantas (July 2024): Hackers accessed data on six million customers.
Japan Airlines (December 2024): Targeted by cyber intrusions.
Global IT crash (July 2024): Widespread airport disruptions, some halting flights and others relying on manual check-ins, causing long queues and delays.
With inputs from AFP, Bloomberg
