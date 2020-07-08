An Etihad Airways Airbus 380. Etihad Airways has partnered with Sitata, a Canadian travel risk management company, to launch an interactive travel map with COVID-19 information. Image Credit: File

Dubai: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has partnered with Sitata, a Canadian travel risk management company, to launch an interactive travel map on etihad.com, the airline’s official website. Etihad Airways’ guests now have easy access to a comprehensive overview of the situation relating to COVID-19 at each destination in the airline’s network.

The travel map uses advanced computer algorithms to detect new travel information globally, which is swiftly updated on its portal. The system also relies on announcements and updates published on official government websites and reputable media channels. The information is vetted by Sitata’s team of editors and continuously updated as and when new information is made available. This provides Etihad‘s guests with a source of easily accessible information to make more informed travel plans.

“With travel restrictions beginning to ease in many destinations, we are keen to provide our guests with current information on COVID-19 related guidelines from the countries they plan to travel to. The current situation is still very volatile and dynamic, and with new guidelines being implemented on a daily basis - and sometimes even more frequently - it is important for us as an airline to support our guests with as much information as possible,” said Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer, Etihad Aviation Group

The map provides important information that can impact travel arrangements including border restrictions, curfew timings, mandatory precautionary measures, quarantine rules, airport and flight operations, and the number of current active COVID-19 cases in each destination. Guests can access the travel map on etihad.com under the destination guidelines section of the website.