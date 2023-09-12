Dubai: Emirates Airlines has announced plans to transition its Sydney operations to an all-A380 service starting from November 4, 2023. This change involves replacing the current Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with the A380 on its third daily flight, designated as EK 416 and EK 417. With all three of its slots at Sydney Airport in use, Emirates will be able to offer nearly 2,000 extra weekly seats.
The Emirates A380 service will feature a three-class configuration with 489 seats. This upgrade will result in an increase of over 260 daily seats for each return flight, leading to improved connectivity to and from Dubai and expanded access to global destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The new A380 service will complement the existing two Sydney A380 four-class services that include Emirates' Premium Economy cabin.
Emirates currently operates 63weekly services to Australia, providing close to 56,000 seats across its four major gateways.
These include three daily flights to Melbourne and Sydney, double daily flights to Brisbane, and a daily A380 service to Perth. Emirates has also resumed services connecting Melbourne to Singapore and introduced a new route between Sydney and Christchurch, offering passengers the only A380 experience on Trans-Tasman routes.
Nonstop services to Adelaide
Emirates plans to reintroduce nonstop services to Adelaide, leveraging the introduction of the Airbus A350 in the summer of 2024. This move is part of Emirates' strategy to expand its global network and allocate its long-range aircraft to serve destinations like Adelaide, the airline said on Tuesday. Discussions are ongoing with Adelaide Airport to facilitate this reconnection for travelers across Australia.
In addition to this development, Emirates will operate a third daily A380 flight on the Dubai-Sydney route. The flight from Dubai departs at 9:30 pm, arriving in Sydney at 6:20 pm local time, while the return flight from Sydney departs at 9:10 pm, reaching Dubai at 4:30 am local time.
Emirates is actively expanding the deployment of its flagship A380 aircraft in response to growing global travel demand. Currently, the airline serves over 50 destinations with the A380, and further cities are expected to join the list in the coming months.
More to follow...