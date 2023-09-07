Dubai: An Emirates flight that took off from Dubai with Singapore as its final destination made a diversion and landed at Kuala Lumpur owing to 'severe inclement weather over East Asia'.
An Emirates spokesperson confirmed the news, and said, "Emirates can confirm that severe inclement weather over East Asia on 6 September 2023 caused the diversion of Emirates flight EK354 (Dubai- Singapore) to Kuala Lumpur."
The airline added, "EK 354 departed Kuala Lumpur at 1900hrs (local time), yesterday for Singapore, and we have been working hard to get our passengers to their final destination as soon as possible."
"Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused, but the safety of our passengers is paramount.”