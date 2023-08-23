Dubai: Emirates has experienced one of its busiest summers ever, carrying over 14 million passengers between June and August with seat load factors consistently exceeding 80 per cent across its global network.
The city remains popular among travelers, with two million customers visiting during the summer months. Top inbound markets to Dubai on Emirates included the UK, India, Germany, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, China, Egypt, and Kuwait.
Over 35 per cent of visitors traveling to Dubai on Emirates were families, staying for an average of over two weeks. The airline anticipates increased demand for winter travel to Dubai due to global conferences and sporting events. Dubai has already welcomed over 8.5 million international visitors in the first half of 2023.
"Travel demand across our network has been strong and resilient despite rising cost-of-living pressures in many markets,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer. “It shows the value that people place on travel – whether for work, play, study, or visiting loved ones; and how essential international air connectivity is to communities."
"As an early mover in restoring our flying schedules, Emirates worked closely with our industry partners to ensure our readiness to serve customer demand as well as attract visitors through building on the appeal of our home and hub, Dubai.”
50,000flights
operated from June to August
“We’re happy to see strong customer preference for our product in all cabin classes, especially in our premium cabins.”
This summer, Emirates:
- Launched daily flights to a new destination to its network – Montreal, Canada
- Layered on additional flights to serve summer demand to 12 cities: Athens, Brisbane, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Amsterdam, Budapest, Bologna, Medina, Jeddah, Entebbe, Venice and Shanghai
- Brought back daily A380 services to Birmingham, Nice, Taipei and Shanghai
- Introduced a new A380 service to Bali, becoming the first operation of its kind in Indonesia
- Introduced its latest 4-class A380 aircraft offering Premium Economy seats to Singapore, Los Angeles and Houston
- Announced new interline and expanded codeshare arrangements with Kenya Airways, Air Canada and Philippine Airlines