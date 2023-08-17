Dubai: Emirates has expanded its interline agreement with Philippine Airlines to include more domestic points in the Philippines’ national airline network via Cebu and Clark.
Covering all three gateways in the Philippines served by Emirates – Manila, Cebu and Clark – the agreement will allow Emirates passengers access to more destinations in the island country using a single ticket, the airline said on Thursday.
Passengers can book tickets to PAL’s network, including Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Davao, Iloilo, Caticlan and Puerto Princesa via Cebu, as well as Cebu, Caticlan and Busuanga via Clark.
Philippine Airlines passengers can also benefit from the interline agreement and book Emirates-operated flights to Amman, Birmingham, Cape Town, Dammam, Dublin, Lisbon, Manchester, Muscat, and Riyadh via Dubai.
Philippine Airlines operates daily flights between Manila and Dubai. The arrangement also allows passengers to obtain their boarding passes and check through their baggage to their final destination.
Emirates signed the interline agreement with Philippine Airlines in March this year, giving passengers access to at least 19 Philippine domestic destinations operated by Philippine Airlines, including Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, Cotabato, Davao, Iloilo and Kalibo and more, as well as two Asian regional points via Manila.
Emirates has been flying to the Philippines since 1990 and operates 25 weekly flights to Manila, Cebu and Clark.