Dubai: With Jordan allowing flights to resume, Emirates confirmed it will start services to Amman from the first day itself - September 8. The resumption of flights to the Jordanian capital takes the number of destinations Emirates serves in the Gulf and Middle East to eight, as the airline gradually resumes operations.
Flights from Dubai to Amman will operate as a daily service on the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.
Emirates flight EK903 will depart Dubai at 15:00, arriving in Amman at 16:55. EK 904 will depart Amman at 19:00, arriving in Dubai at 23:00. COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.
Passengers flying to and from Jordan will also have to meet the requirements of their destination.