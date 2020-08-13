People can use the airline’s portal to donate cash or pledge their Skywards Miles

Emirates has already been supporting disaster relief efforts in Lebanon through the dispatch of several charter flights carrying food, clothing and medical supplies donated by various grass roots organisations in the UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo operations of the Dubai-based airline, on Thursday said it plans to ramp up its freighter operations to Lebanon by deploying over 50 flights to deliver airlift to the country.

“In the wake of the Port of Beirut explosions which have devastated many parts of Lebanon’s capital city, Emirates is standing with Lebanon to provide critical emergency relief and aid to the hundreds of thousands of people affected by the blasts,” Emirates said in a statement.

Emirates will allow people around the world donate cash or pledge their Skywards Miles, through a portal via the Emirates Airline Foundation (EAF). For the next three months of donations, the foundation will directly coordinate shipments of urgent food, medical supplies and other much needed items with a range of NGO partners to ensure donations directly help those affected on the ground.

Emirates Airline Foundation

Through the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline supports over 30 humanitarian and philanthropic projects in 16 countries.

“Emirates supports the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support Lebanon and is committed to bolster its global emergency response to ensure that it can support organisations which provide urgent care, shelter, food and medical support to the Lebanese people,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group.

Work is underway to mobilise recognised humanitarian partners.

Additional cargo capacity

For every donation, cargo capacity will be provided for humanitarian organisations to transport critical medical equipment and supplies, food and other emergency relief goods directly to Beirut through Emirates SkyCargo. Additionally, Emirates SkyCargo will further contribute by providing a 20 per cent reduction on air freight transportation charges for approved shipments, underscoring its commitment to expedite emergency relief efforts to Beirut.