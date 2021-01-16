Dubai: Emirates has suspended flights to Australia's three largest cities due to operational reasons.
"Due to operational reasons, Emirates flights to/from Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne will be suspended until further notice," Emirates said on its website.
Emirates’ last flights to/from these Australian destinations are below:
- Dubai ‑ Melbourne ‑ EK408/19JAN
- Melbourne – Dubai ‑ EK409/20JAN
- Dubai ‑ Sydney ‑ EK414/18JAN
- Sydney – Dubai ‑ EK415/19JAN
- Dubai ‑ Brisbane ‑ EK430/16JAN
- Brisbane – Dubai ‑ EK431/17JAN
The website further said: "Customers holding tickets with final destinations Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin after the completion of the above flights. Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Affected customers should contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options. To receive update notifications, customers are requested to ensure their contact details are correct by visiting Manage Your Booking."