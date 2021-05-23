Dubai: Emirates airways on Sunday said passenger flights from India will remain suspended until June 14, 2021. The carrier added that travelers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.
UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID-19 protocols will be exempt for travel, said Emirates on its website.
Passengers can choose to keep their ticket for future flights and can contact their booking office when they are ready to travel. They could also rebook their flights through their travel agent or a booking office.
Earlier this month, General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said that the suspension of entry for travellers from India would be extended. The departments said the suspension applied to travellers from India on all flights on national and foreign carriers, as well as for transit passengers coming from India, with the exception of transit flights travelling to the UAE and bound for India.
