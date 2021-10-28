Dubai: Emirates Skywards has launched a new offer that allows members to buy tickets at a lower cost. For every 2,000 Skywards Miles redeemed, members can enjoy Dh70 discount off on an Economy Class ticket, and Dh140 off on Business Class or First Class seat.
The offer is valid on all Emirates and flydubai tickets purchased from November 7 until 21, for travel until March 31, 2022. Emirates Skywards is also offering registered members a chance to earn a mile a minute during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai, applicable on all Emirates and flydubai tickets purchased until March, 31 2022.
Emirates and flydubai are marking four years of strategic partnership. The Dubai-based airlines joined hands in 2017 and, since then, more than 8.3 million passengers have enjoyed connectivity across the joint network.
Combined might - and reach
“The combined network offers our customers a better travel experience with more choices and greater flexibility - while also boosting traffic flows into our global and modern hub, Dubai,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group and Chairman of flydubai.
“With the world's mega event, Expo 2020, currently taking place – we are thrilled to be playing a vital role in welcoming more than 25 million visitors to our home."
Emirates customers can access more than 118 flydubai destinations; and flydubai passengers get connections to 126 Emirates destinations. Over the past 12 months, the most popular destinations booked through the codeshare partnership include Zanzibar, Male, and Kathmandu.