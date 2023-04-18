Dubai: Emirates will be expanding its schedule this week to offer 38 additional flights across six cities in the GCC and Middle East, it said in a statement. This year, more than 110,000 travellers are expected to board Emirates flights during Eid Al Fitr across the region, with additional flights planned for Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Kuwait and Beirut.
In Saudi Arabia, Emirates will be adding four extra flights between April 19-29 to and from Riyadh to cater to Saudi travelers looking to venture to Dubai and beyond. In Jeddah, the airline will be operating three daily A380s, and will additionally layer on six flights operated by its Boeing 777 to serve the peak travel holiday period from the city between 20-25 April.
The airline will boost its flights to Dammam from 18 to 21 weekly, starting from April 20 until May 31 with additional flights scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays to connect travelers to their favorite holiday getaways. Travelers from Medina will have the choice of an additional 16 flights in the month of April to accommodate those travelling inbound for Umrah, as well as travelers looking to start their holidays earlier.
This year, Emirates customers in KSA will be venturing to Dubai for their Eid Al Fitr celebrations, in addition to the Maldives, London, Phuket, Mauritius, Manila and Paris.
In Kuwait, Emirates will operate an additional eight flights for Eid with its Boeing 777 from April 20 to 27. Popular destinations for Kuwaiti travelers this year include Dubai, Maldives, Phuket, Bangkok, London, Mauritius and Milan.
Emirates will offer an additional flight on 23 April on the airline’s existing Beirut schedule to accommodate for more travelers as they head home to visit friends and relatives.
The airline will also be serving a specially crafted Eid menu for customers between April 21 to 24 for flights departing from Dubai. Favourites like chicken mandi, mansaf, samka harra, samak matfi, madfoon, and Gulf style braised lamb will be served onboard, among other moreish dishes.