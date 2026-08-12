Emirates, Etihad rank among Middle East’s top 3 airlines in 2026 Flyers’ Choice Awards

Emirates also wins premium economy while Etihad among top airlines for passenger trust
Dubai: Emirates has been voted the preferred airline in the Middle East and Africa in the 2026 Flyers’ Choice Awards, while Etihad Airways took third place in the regional ranking.
The awards, organised by AirlineRatings.com, are based entirely on traveller votes and echo passenger preferences across cabin classes, service, trust and regional airline performance.
Qatar Airways ranked second in the Middle East and Africa category, placing the three Gulf carriers at the top of the regional table.
Emirates also performed strongly in several individual categories, taking first place for Preferred Premium Economy.
The Dubai airline ranked second in Preferred Business Class behind Qatar Airways and second in Preferred Economy behind Singapore Airlines.
Passengers also placed Emirates second for Best Cabin Crew, while Etihad ranked third in the same category.
Etihad also ranked among the airlines passengers associated most strongly with confidence and peace of mind.
The Abu Dhabi carrier placed third in the Peace of Mind category, behind Singapore Airlines and Qantas, while Emirates ranked fourth.
Etihad also took third place for Best Aircraft Livery, behind Vietnam Airlines and Air New Zealand.
Singapore Airlines emerged as the most decorated carrier in this year’s awards, winning four titles.
It was named Preferred Economy Airline, Best Cabin Crew Service, the preferred airline in Central and South East Asia and the airline giving passengers the greatest peace of mind.
Qatar Airways took the Preferred Business Class title, while Emirates led Premium Economy.
The regional results also saw Delta Air Lines retain the top position in the US and Canada, British Airways lead the UK and Europe, Qantas take first place in Australia and the Pacific, and Cathay Pacific lead North East Asia.
The Flyers’ Choice Awards differ from AirlineRatings.com’s expert-led airline rankings because the results are determined solely by traveller votes.