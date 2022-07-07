Dubai: Emirates airline will have over 24,000 scheduled passenger flights from 129 airports this month and in August. Emirates is set to operate as scheduled over the peak travel season, including at its 39 European points, with its London Stansted route re-starting from 1 August.
“Emirates has worked closely with stakeholders at Dubai Airport to support its flight schedule and services, provisioning additional resources to ensure efficient operations at the hub, including for transiting passengers,” said the airline in a statement. Those visiting Dubai or doing a summer stopover can ease through departures and arrivals with speedy biometrics-enabled check-in points; and utilise various convenient options for mobile, online, home, and self-check in.
The double-decked Emirates A380 aircraft is also being deployed to serve high customer demand at over 30 cities around its network, this includes popular European cities Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, and London Heathrow.