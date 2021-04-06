Tel Aviv: UAE airlines Emirates and Air Arabia will start flights to Israel soon, said Mohamed Al Khaja, Ambassador of the UAE to Israel.
"We have much to look forward to in commercial, technological, educational and health exchanges," said Al Khaja, speaking at an event at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport. "But all of this is only possible if we can bring people together."
The first commercial flight by Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv landed on Tuesday, a day after Israel was added to Abu Dhabi’s ‘green list’, giving quarantine-free travel for visitors arriving in Abu Dhabi. "Today's Etihad flight between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv is part of our new UAE-Israel airbridge," said Al Khaja. "flydubai has already launched service... and Emirates and Air Arabia will start soon."