Dubai: Dubai's flagship airline, Emirates, was crowned the global winner of the 'Best Inflight Entertainment Award' in Airline Ratings 2024 Airline Excellence Awards, the airline announced Friday.
Emirates was chosen for the award for inflight entertainment from an extensive finalist list of global airlines. The airline has a world-class entertainment library of 6,500 channels, which includes more than 2,000 Hollywood and internationally acclaimed movies, including 2024 Academy Award-winning films.
Airlineratings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said, "Our editors were unanimous in their praise for Emirates' ice system as a step above. That early investment in inflight entertainment has paid off for Emirates, and just when you think it can't do it better, it lifts the bar once again."
An editorial team with years of experience evaluates the AirineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards. The award is based on robust criteria, including product and safety ratings, passengers' reviews on AirlineRatings.com and Trip Advisor, and overall profitability.
Emirates' journey in inflight entertainment began almost 30 years ago when it was one of the first airlines to introduce seat-back videos for economy-class passengers.
The airline also said it updates its inflight content monthly, adding movies, TV shows, podcasts, and music channels to its library the moment they board, maximising the seamless travel experience.
The entertainment system includes several hundred complete TV series and full box sets, including shows from streaming platforms and media brands such as HBO Max, Discovery+, BBC, Bloomberg Originals, and Shahid. It also hosts over 200 documentary movies and popular TV docu-series.