Emirates becomes the second Dubai carrier to sync the check-in requirements with Alhosn app inputs. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Emirates airline now offers the IATA 'Travel Pass' to customers flying to 10 cities and plans to extend it to all routes across its network in the coming weeks. Dubai’s flagship carrier has also partnered with Alhosn, the UAE app for COVID-19 related contact tracing and health documentation.

"Over the past months, we have really accelerated our biometric, contactless and digital travel verification projects to provide our customers with even greater convenience and assurance when they fly with Emirates,” said Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer. “From our biometrics path at Dubai International (DXB) to initiatives like the IATA Travel Pass and integrations with the health authority databases, these projects deliver multiple benefits from better customer experiences to the reduced use of paper, and improved efficiency and reliability in travel document checks.”

Emirates customers flying between Dubai and these destinations - London, Barcelona, Madrid, Istanbul, New York JFK, Moscow, Frankfurt, Charles De Gaulle, and Amsterdam - can use IATA Travel Pass to access the latest COVID-19 related travel information, including the location of PCR test labs, and manage their COVID-19 travel documentation.

Passengers will receive an SMS and email with the activation code and instructions on downloading the IATA Travel Pass app. The airline is progressing on plans to roll-out the IATA Travel Pass solution across its network. The Travel Pass app is available to both iOS and Android users, and can also be used by customers with non-biometric passports.

Alhosn partnership

From July, Emirates will integrate the Alhosn app with its check-in systems, expanding on its existing integration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). This will enable customers travelling from the UAE to benefit from the quick digital retrieval and verification of COVID-19 medical records, regardless of where in the UAE they had completed their vaccination, or COVID-19 PCR and antigen tests.