Ferrari has unveiled a new plug-in hybrid car, the 819-horsepower 296 GTB. This is the Italian brand’s second plug-in hybrid, after the SF 90 Stradale that was introduced in 2019.
The launch is in line with the supercar maker’s strategy to electrify its lineup to keep pace with tightening emissions regulations. The brand aims to launch its first full electric model in 2025.
Powered by the first six-cylinder engine installed on a road car sporting the Prancing Horse badge, the new model’s powertrain has a high-voltage battery capable of powering it on its own for 25 kilometres.
Although it's a bit slower than the company's first plug-in hybrid, the SF90 Stradale, it will still reach 100 kilometres per hour in under 3 seconds.
Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, the 296 GTB is the most compact berlinetta to emerge from Maranello in the last decade, thanks to its short wheelbase.
The 296 GTB’s cabin follows the concept of formal purity of the functional elements. When the engine is off, the onboard instruments go black, enhancing the minimalist look of the cabin. Once the capacitive ‘Start Engine’ button is touched, all of the components gradually spring to life via the completely digital interface.
The 296 GTB is the third of three cars Ferrari has promised for this year. It comes after the 812 Competizione and 812 Cometizione A, the two limited edition V12 models it presented in April, keeping it apace with its ambitious plan to roll out 15 new models between 2018 and 2022, including its first ever SUV, called Purosangue, expected next year.
Deliveries will begin in the first quarter of next year, with pricing starting at 269,000 euros ($321,500) in Italy.
