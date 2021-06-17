Emirates is pulling in the A380s and more as it goes past 90% network utilization by end July. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: Emirates airline will have recovered close to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network by end July, when it will operate 880 weekly services across 124 cities. It currently serves 115 passenger destinations,

The airline will resume services to seven cities in July including Venice on July 1; Phuket, Nice, Orlando and Mexico City (July 2); Lyon (July 9) and Malta (July 14). Emirates will also launch flights to Florida's second largest city and one of the world's most popular holiday spots, Miami, starting July 22.

“We are encouraged by the latest developments as many countries have begun to turn the page and reopen for international visitors," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive. "We are seeing strong signs of pent-up demand wherever restrictions have eased. Emirates is nimbly matching up flight services and identifying opportunities to grow our footprint.”

A380 and on more routes

Emirates will also boost its A380 network this summer, bringing its flagship experience to 15 cities on 129 weekly services. During the summer, the airline plans to activate over 30 of its A380s to augment its 151 strong fleet of Boeing 777s.

Emirates will be deploying the jumbo-jet to Cairo, Jeddah, Amman, Guangzhou, London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Vienna and Paris, among others. “Stepping up of deployment of the A380 demonstrates the importance of the aircraft to Emirates' recovery and growth strategy,” said the airline in a statement.

More connectivity

Emirates will be adding frequencies to 12 cities across Europe, Africa and North America as more destinations re-open for international visitors, and offer quarantine free travel. Emirates destinations with enhanced schedules for July and August include Munich, Dusseldorf and Hamburg; Zurich; Vienna; Prague; Madrid; Stockholm; Brussels; Lisbon; Chicago and Tunis.

In Europe, the airline currently flies to more than 30 cities in 20 countries including popular holiday destinations Greece, Spain, Italy, France and Malta, which offer quarantine free arrivals.

US is back