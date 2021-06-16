1 of 13
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S President Joe Biden shake hands during their meeting at the 'Villa la Grange' in Geneva, Switzerland. Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin started a summit in the Swiss city of Geneva in an effort to dial back tensions between the two former Cold War adversaries that have reached the highest level in years.
Image Credit: AP
The meeting with Putin, the first of Biden's presidency, may last for more than four hours including talks with a broader group. Both Russian and U.S. officials are keeping expectations low for the outcome, with the leaders looking to agree on a new round of arms-control negotiations and restoring diplomatic links severed in recent years.
Image Credit: REUTERS
"I think it's always better to meet face-to-face," Biden told Putin, who thanked the U.S. leader for taking the initiative to hold the session. "I hope our meeting will be productive," the Russian leader said.
Image Credit: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S President Joe Biden shake hands during their meeting at the 'Villa la Grange' in Geneva.
Image Credit: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S President Joe Biden enter the 'Villa la Grange' in Geneva, Switzerland in Geneva.
Image Credit: AP
Security personnel guards Russian presidential limousines next to the airplane of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ahead of U.S. - Russia summit, on Geneva Airport Cointrin, Switzerland.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks after stepping down from an airplane ahead of U.S. - Russia summit.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Limousine carrying Russian president Vladimir Putin leaves the airport ahead of U.S. - Russia summit,
Image Credit: REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.
Image Credit: REUTERS
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, July 7, 2009.
Image Credit: Reuters
U.S. President George W. Bush gestures as he speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin at Brdo Castle in Ljubljana, Slovenia, June 16, 2001.
Image Credit: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) gestures to invite U.S. President Bill Clinton as they meet in the Kremlin June 3, 2000.
Image Credit: Reuters
A Swiss policeman patrol with a dog in front of Villa La Grange in Geneva, ahead of the summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin which takes place in the plush 18th-century lakeside villa steeped in the Swiss city's history. The Villa La Grange, set in Geneva's biggest park which slopes down to the shore, is well used to hosting showpiece events -- but the Biden-Putin talks rank as the most high-powered of them all.
Image Credit: AFP