Dubai: Dubai’s budget carrier flydubai has temporarily suspended its operations to Kabul, an airline spokesperson said on Sunday.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and revise our plans in line with the directives from the authorities - we will be in touch with the passengers regarding their refund and rebooking options,” said flydubai.
Flydubai, which operates daily flights to Kabul, had earlier said that it was closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan
Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday while panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy in the Afghan capital as the militants' further tightened their grip on the country.
Emirates airline, which also operates flights to Kabul, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.