GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai lessor delivers last of 10 Boeing jets to United Airlines

DAE closes 10-jet sale-and-leaseback in three months, taking United fleet to 26

Last updated:
Stacy Pereira, Business Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A 737 MAX 8 aircraft
A 737 MAX 8 aircraft
supplied

Dubai: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has delivered the tenth and final Boeing 737-9 to United Airlines, the company announced on October 21. The handover completes a sale-and-leaseback agreement signed earlier this year. DAE now leases 26 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft to the US carrier.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

The whole mandate took three months, from document execution to the last delivery. This is the second such deal between the two companies as DAE had completed a separate mandate with United Airlines last year. This latest transaction of the aircraft was executed in partnership with Equator and Mustang. DAE Capital will act as servicer and manage day-to-day dealings with the airline.

Firoz Tarapore, DAE’s Chief Executive Officer, credits the speed to both teams. He says United’s repeat business reflects trust in DAE’s ability to close quickly. “Through transactions such as this, we are able to expand our portfolio of next generation, fuel efficient aircraft while supporting the airline’s fleet growth,” he added.

DEA’s aircraft fleet 

The 737-9 belongs to the Boeing 737 MAX family. CFM International LEAP-1B engines power it, and it carries advanced technology winglets. DAE says the family cuts fuel use and emissions by 20 per cent compared with the jets it replaces. The aircraft serves the single-aisle market. 

DAE owns, manages or has committed to own or manage about 1,000 aircraft. Of those, 367 are Boeing models, including 206 from the 737 MAX family. The company plans to add more aircraft to meet growing market demand.

Sale-and-leaseback structure

In a sale-and-leaseback, the lessor buys aircraft and leases them to the airline. The airline keeps flying these jets without owning them. The financial terms of the 10-aircraft deal have not been disclosed yet.

Currently, DEA is authorized to work on 16 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 30 regulators globally.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Lionel Messi has predicted this Arsenal star to light up world football in years to come

Messi names Arsenal wonderkid among 10 future stars

2m read
Mo Gilligan

Mo Gilligan on Prince Harry, fame and Dubai's quirks

8m read
Turkish Airlines has finalized a deal with Boeing for up to 150 737 MAX aircrafts in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish Airlines, Boeing finalize 150 737 MAX order

2m read
flydubai upgrades 21 jets with lie-flat seats

flydubai upgrades 21 jets with lie-flat seats

2m read