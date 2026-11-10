Tarapore said that the acquisition and the Blackstone and Neuberger mandates will widen DAE’s offering to airlines. “Successfully executing our mandates puts us on a trajectory to reach a combined fleet count of approximately 1,300 aircraft”, he added. The deals will help extend DAE’s reach with suppliers and trading counterparties. He confirms that liquidity and capital adequacy remain robust after closing. Integration is functionally complete and should finish by the end of November.