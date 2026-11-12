"In the first nine months of 2026, EGA has been tested like never before. These results demonstrate our deep operational expertise, our people's resilience and adaptability, and the fundamental strength of our business," said Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, chief executive of EGA.

The acquisition takes EGA's recycling capacity to more than 400,000 tonnes annually across the UAE, Europe and the US. A further 200,000 tonnes of capacity is under development in Europe and the US.

"Najah 2.0 and our dedicated cash preservation programme together delivered $213 million of value in the first nine months, and we are strengthening Najah further to embed lasting improvements in cost and performance," he said.

EGA expects some of this working capital to be released as Al Taweelah production and export capacity recover. The company reported total liquidity of $2.93 billion (Dh10.76 billion) as of September 30. This included $1.93 billion (Dh7.07 billion) in cash and term deposits and an undrawn revolving credit facility of $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion).

Under the agreement, EGA plans to route up to 250,000 tonnes of aluminium through the East Coast in the first year, increasing to as much as 300,000 tonnes in the second year.

Following its restart in early July, the refinery initially operated at around 50 per cent capacity before increasing to approximately 70 per cent in early September. EGA said the pace of further expansion would depend on supply chain considerations and its alumina sourcing strategy.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.